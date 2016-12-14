Baldwin lighting contest

Judges for the Baldwin Christmas Light Judging contest held Dec. 9 were, at left, Della Carson Bellard, Claudette Bourgeois, Alfreida Edwards, Mary Ann Buteaux and Karent Mathews. At right are members of the Baldwin Beautification Committee. The winners were:

Zones 1, 2 and 4

1st Place: Ethel Mae Jones, 313 Rod Lane

2nd Place: Elder Donald and Donna Lanceslin, 903 Martin Luther King St.

3rd Place: LaShonda Robertson, 311 Rod Lane

Zones 3, 5 and 6

1st Place: David and Cindy Mire, 302 Cypress St.

2nd Place: Josh and Vickie Williams, 100 Oakleaf St.

3rd Place: Edward and Sandra Payton, 104 Sansue St.