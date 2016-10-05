'Atom Smasher' Stoufflet honored on home turf

By COLIN MURPHEY

A radio personality now making waves in the Dallas metropolitan area was once burning up the airwaves in Franklin and last weekend he returned to the area to accept recognition for his accomplishments in the industry.

Greg Stoufflet, who started his career in radio in Franklin when he was a teenager, attended a ceremony at Franklin City Hall on Sunday to accept the “Atom Smasher Day” proclamation and a key to the city from Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris. Atom Smasher refers to a name Stoufflet uses while he’s on the air entertaining nearly 350,000 people a week in the mornings in the Dallas area.

Stoufflet said his show is a blend of news, entertainment and music. He said, when he was cutting his teeth at KFMV-FM Magic 105 in Franklin as a budding radio personality, the format was similar. Stoufflet said he was happy to accept the award and return home to where it all started but that he was much more comfortable behind his microphone and not in the public eye.

“I got my start there when I was in high school around ’92 or ’93,” Stoufflet said. “I worked part-time and weekends and during the summer. I really like radio because I don’t see anyone. It’s just me and my co-host and a microphone. I’m a little bashful in person. I get a little nervous in front of people so I’m most comfortable in the studio.”

Stoufflet said the event in Franklin last weekend was arranged by his co-host to celebrate his birthday. He said, while he appreciated the honor bestowed upon him by the city of Franklin, it was also nice to visit family he still has in the area and enjoy some traditional southern Louisiana cooking again.

“Every year my co-host does something crazy for my birthday,” Stoufflet said. “This year she set this up. We went down to city hall and they gave me a really nice proclamation letter and a key to the city. It was really nice. My family was there which was nice. Going back home this weekend, there are two things that never change about south Louisiana and that’s the hospitality and the food. They had to roll me out of my parent’s house I ate so much. Those are the things I miss the most. But it was cool to be recognized in my home town.”