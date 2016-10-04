Atchafalaya heritage area in spotlight

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is inviting the public to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area —a program of the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in the Office of the Lieutnenant Governor—during Atchafalaya Month this October.

The area is one of 49 national heritage areas in the U.S. and one of only two in Louisiana. It includes portions of St. Mary Parish.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary this October, the ANHA will:

—Highlight local cultural economic development each Monday of the month by unveiling five short videos showcasing artisans who live and work in the heritage area.

—Offer a fun, low-stakes photo game on social media called “Where Are We Now?” Every week day of the month the ANHA will post a new photo on its Facebook and Instagram pages and ask fans to guess where in the heritage area the photo was taken.

—Serve as a public resource for numerous outdoor recreation events, festivals and educational programs taking place throughout the heritage area this month via its website calendar.

Established in 2006, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is among the most culturally rich and ecologically varied regions in the United States.

Assumption, Avoyelles, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafayette, Iberia, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge.