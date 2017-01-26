Art entries defined for Franklin's next art walk

Types of art accepted for the Franklin Art Walk in August have been announced.

They are:

Drawing, basketry, painting, pottery, recycled art, quilts, handmade accessories, mixed media, photography, sculpture, fiber arts, wood art, stained glass and books of literature and poetry.

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in this event. Each artist will be paired with a business owner on Main Street.

The Franklin Art Walk will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in historic downtown Franklin. Entry brochures will be available Monday, April 3. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 14 at 12 p.m.

For more information about the Franklin Art Walk, contact the Community Development Department (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).