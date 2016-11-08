AP: Angelle, Higgins make 3rd District runoff
Tue, 2016-11-08 21:48
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans Scott Angelle and Clay Higgins have advanced to Dec. 10 runoff for Louisiana 3rd Congressional District seat.
