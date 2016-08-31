AGU Judged Art Show and Sale opens to the public

Laura Zuniga and Bill Karam, both of Franklin, look at artwork Tuesday during the Purchase Award Patron Reception at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. The patrons support the 53rd Artists Guild Unlimited Judged Art Show and Sale, which starts today and is open to the public from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.