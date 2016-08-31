AGU Judged Art Show and Sale opens to the public
The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald
Cherie Laiche, right, is a Purchase Award Patron for the 53rd Artists Guild Unlimited Judged Art Show and Sale. She is with Vera Judycki, AGU scholarship chairman. The show will run through Sept. 24 at the AGU Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City.
Laura Zuniga and Bill Karam, both of Franklin, look at artwork Tuesday during the Purchase Award Patron Reception at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. The patrons support the 53rd Artists Guild Unlimited Judged Art Show and Sale, which starts today and is open to the public from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
