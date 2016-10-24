15-year old charged in fatal shooting Sunday

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the Franklin Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Augustine Maze Road in Franklin, Chief Sabria McGuire reported.

Officers in the area at the time located one 16-year old male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Franklin Police Department, with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, are still examining the crime scene and conducting interviews.

The victim has been identified as 16 year old Braylen Foulcard. Foulcard was a junior at West St. Mary High School and resided in the Jeanerette/Four Corners area. The victim has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Monday, a 15-year old male was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The juvenile was booked, processed and held at a juvenile housing facility until court proceedings.