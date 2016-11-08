Home / News

Kennedy, Campbell in Senate runoff

Tue, 2016-11-08 23:15

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State Treasurer John Kennedy and Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell are headed to a Dec. 10 runoff for Louisiana's open U.S. Senate seat.

The men were the top two vote-getters among two dozen contenders for the job.

Though all candidates ran on the ballot together regardless of party, the Republican Kennedy and the Democrat Campbell faced almost mini-primaries with opponents in their own parties ahead of Tuesday's election to reach the runoff.

White supremacist David Duke, a state lawmaker more than 20 years ago, was defeated in his effort to return to elected office.

Top contenders who didn't reach the runoff include: Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, Democratic lawyer Caroline Fayard and Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming.

The seat is open because Republican David Vitter didn't run for re-election.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media