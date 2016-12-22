Bergeron named elementary education supervisor

Patterson Junior High Principal Suzanne Bergeron has been named supervisor of elementary education for St. Mary Parish public schools.

Superintendent Leonard Armato made the announcement Wednesday.

“I’m excited and anxious to take on the new challenge,” Bergeron said Wednesday. “I look forward to working with Superintendent Armato and Mrs. (Assistant Superintendent Teresa) Bagwell and all the principals.

“I know the goal is to make us an A district, and I look forward to being part of that progress.”

Bergeron has been an educator for over 30 years. She has been principal at Patterson Junior High since 2011.

Bergeron received a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education at Nicholls State University in 1985 and her Master’s Degree in 2003. As a school administrator, she was selected as St. Mary Parish Middle School Principal of the Year in both 2014 and 2016.

She was chosen for participation in the National Institute of School Leadership Principal Fellowship and recently completed NISL’s Executive Development Program. She is currently completing the certification process as an NISL facilitator.

Her educational career in St. Mary Parish began in 1986 as an elementary teacher. Bergeron also served as curriculum facilitator and spent seven years as an elementary instructional specialist on the district level before becoming principal of Patterson Junior.

The current elementary supervisor, Mary Ann Hebert has dedicated most of her 36 year career to St. Mary Parish as a first-grade teacher, SFA facilitator, instructional specialist and principal of Baldwin Elementary before becoming the elementary supervisor in 2007. Hebert has been instrumental in the district’s expansion of LA4 classes to ensure a strong educational foundation for St. Mary’s youth, said a press release from the school district. She will be retiring in January.

Bergeron served on Hebert’s staff at the district level

Armato also announced Bergeron’s replacement at Patterson Junior High for the remainder of the school year. Current PHS Assistant Principal Mark Spradling has been named acting PJHS principal, and Natasha Jackson, who currently serves as both a teacher at Foster and head softball coach at Franklin High School, will be acting assistant principal at PHS.

“As a principal of a 5-8 school, Bergeron has been able to gain knowledge in both elementary and middle school curriculum as well as the importance of a strong, sequential district instructional program. Mrs. Bergeron’s knowledge and experience both at the school and district level concerning K-8 curriculum, data analyses, and professional development, combined with her vast trainings and certifications will allow the district to continue to grow as one of the top educational districts in the state.”