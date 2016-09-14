(Updated) Roderick Street area taken off lockdown; authorities still searching for escaped inmate

Wyandotte Elementary, Morgan City Health Care and Maison Jardin were placed on lockdown while authorities search for an escaped inmate, according to Morgan City police. The area was taken off lockdown during the afternoon Wednesday though authorities were continuing to search for the inmate.

The Morgan City Police Department responded to a complaint Wednesday of an escaped inmate who escaped from Assumption Parish Deputies in the area of Roderick Street near Allison Street.

The subject, Drake Domangue,44, was being transported to St. Mary Parish for mental health treatment. He was being held in Assumption Parish on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest by force or violence, narcotics related offenses, and numerous traffic violations. His last known address is the 100 block of Santiago Street in Houma.

Officers from multiple agencies are searching the area. Wyandotte Elementary, Morgan City Health Care, as well as Maison Jardin have been notified and placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

The subject is described as a w/m last seen wearing a black and white jumpsuit with white undershirt. Last seen near Morgan City Health Care in the Lakeside area.

Domangue is also wanted by Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for felony charges along with parole violations. Domangue should be considered dangerous and a flight risk.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were continuing to search for Domangue, according to Morgan City police. Officers with the Morgan City Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the Assumption Parish Sheriffs Office will be in the area providing extra patrols until the subject is located.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to report to call Morgan City Police Department at (985) 384-2310, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 384-1622 or contact 911.