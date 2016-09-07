No one injured after two 18-wheelers crash

No one was injured in a crash this morning involving two 18-wheelers on the east U.S. 90 exit ramp to La. 182, according to authorities.

Morgan City police received a call reporting the crash at 8:52 a.m. today. The crash closed the left lane of the exit ramp while responders cleared the scene. As of 10:30 a.m., the lane had been reopened to traffic.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded with Morgan City Police to the crash.

Morgan City police are investigating the crash. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, fuel initially reported to be leaking from one of the 18-wheelers was later found to be radiator fluid.

No other information was available this morning on the crash.