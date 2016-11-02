Letter: Paper was off base with Angelle endorsement

With all due respect, I would like to disagree with your editorial concerning Angelle for Congress, dated October 19, 2016.

My name is George Beaugh Sr., and I was a small business owner in Morgan City for 42 years. I’m 94 years of age and a World War II combat veteran. I have voted in every election since I was 21 years old, and today I am a very conservative Republican.

The reason I disagree with your endorsement of Mr. Angelle is his blatant and destructive criticism of a true Republican, Sen. David Vitter, when he was running for governor.

Sen. Vitter was, in my opinion, the best U.S. Senator the state of Louisiana has had in my entire lifetime. His voting record was 100 percent in line with the Catholic and Christian community, and he always did what was best for the oil industry and the economy of our great state.

And this is not so with Mr. Angelle. His only success has been helping to elect the liberal Democrat governor, John Bel Edwards, that we are now stuck with for at least four years!

My hope is that your editorial will not help him get elected to any position.

He certainly does not deserve it!

George Beaugh Sr.

Morgan City