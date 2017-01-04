Jeff Crouere: Michelle Obama, hopeless in Hawaii

Poor Michelle Obama, the highly praised and highly partisan First Lady, complained to Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview that she has lost hope.

Mrs. Obama said that her husband did deliver on his promises of offering hope to the American people, but that now “we are feeling what not having hope feels like.” Of course, Mrs. Obama is hopeless these days because Donald Trump will become our nation’s 45th President and demolish the odious Obama legacy.

The First Lady and her husband joined the entire leadership of the Democrat Party to vigorously campaign for Hillary Clinton to become our next President. Despite their best efforts, Clinton lost the Electoral College to Trump by a landslide, 306-232.

Trump will soon take office and will actually deliver tangible results to the American people instead of mere “hope and change” rhetoric like Barack Obama.

The so-called “hope” delivered by the current administration consisted of the lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, millions of additional people on food stamps and in poverty, 15 million more Americans no longer in our nation’s workforce, stagnant wages, and skyrocketing health insurance premiums.

As President, Barack Obama made many promises such as a stimulus plan that would create “shovel ready jobs,” and a health care plan that would lower costs, create jobs, not add to the deficit and give Americans the ability to keep their original plan and doctor if they wanted.

Of course, all of these promises were eventually exposed as lies.

Michelle Obama should talk to the millions of Americans who were negatively impacted by her husband’s policies and lost hope after his lies were revealed.

The actual hope that Trump can deliver includes high paying jobs that can support a family. Under Obama, we have seen an increase in part time positions and low wage service sector jobs, while the country has lost over 300,000 manufacturing jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If Michelle Obama is hopeless today it may be due to the fact that her incredibly generous taxpayer funded gravy train will be ending.

In the last eight years, she utilized a larger White House staff than any First Lady in history. She also was able to travel the globe on the taxpayer’s dime.

In fact, she will be leaving her office only after spending another expensive year-end vacation with her family in Hawaii.

According to Judicial Watch, the total cost to the American people for all of the lavish Obama family vacations is more than $70 million and growing.

In Hawaii, the Obama family will spend over two weeks enjoying luxurious accommodations provided by the American taxpayers.

All of this is occurring while the average American supposedly injected with such Obama hope is lucky to afford even a measly family vacation in this economy.

Fortunately, relief in the name of Donald Trump is on its way.

Even before he officially takes office Trump is generating jobs throughout the economy, the stock market is soaring and the value of our currency, the dollar, is increasing.

Not surprisingly, many elite liberals in Hollywood and along the East Coast share Mrs. Obama’s pessimistic view about the future; however, they only have themselves to blame.

If their policies truly delivered genuine hope, good jobs and a strong economy, voters would have easily elected Hillary Clinton to continue the Obama agenda.

Instead the American people voted for authentic “hope and change.” Trump only won because so many Americans have felt hopeless.

Now, hope among average Americans is on the comeback trail due to Trump’s victory.

While Michelle Obama may not like it, the American people do. In recent days, Trump’s approval rating has increased to the highest level ever. Americans like what they see in his transition, a man who is picking a strong cabinet and is a tireless worker, not playing golf or loafing on vacation.

Donald Trump is working long hours to deliver results for the American people.

The era of failed politically correct policies and phony rhetoric is over for America, it’s time to get back to work.

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans and is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics.”