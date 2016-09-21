Home / News

Richard selected for Fed program

Wed, 2016-09-21 09:51

M C Bank & Trust Vice President Travis Richard is among a select number of bankers in Louisiana who have been chosen to participate in a new program offered by the Federal Reserve. The program acronym, BOLT, stands for Banking On the Leaders of Tomorrow.
In this role, Richard will gather with his peer group of approximately 50 bankers in Louisiana, periodically throughout the year, beginning with an early October session addressing The Federal Reserve System and Federal Monetary Policy. Richard was nominated to be a participant by agencies other than M C Bank, based in part on his success in Leadership School and the Graduate School of Banking.

