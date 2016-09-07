Richard assumes new post at M C Bank & Trust Co.

=Larry Callais, President and Chief Executive Officer at M C Bank & Trust Co., has announced that Travis Richard has been promoted to vice president.

Richard serves as loan operations supervisor, s ecurity officer and Community Reinvestment Act officer at the bank, and has more than 15 years of banking experience. A resident of Berwick, Richard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and has completed the National Compliance School, hosted by the American Bankers Association. In addition, he has completed the Louisiana Bankers Association’s Leadership School and is enrolled for his final year at the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University.

He and his wife, Caren, have one son, Graham, and Richard is a member of the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club and Holy Cross Church in Morgan City.

“I am pleased to announced Travis’ promotion to Vice President,” Callais said. “While our customers don’t often have direct contact with him, his efforts allow us to operate in a manner consistent with our mission and he remains a valuable member of our banking family.”