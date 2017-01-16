Ribbon-cutting for Kimbla's Cakes

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Kimbla's Cakes, 848 Marguerite St. in Morgan City. Owner and confectionary artist Kimbla Carinhas cuts the ribbbon, joined by husband Jody Carinhas and co-owner Valorie LaLanne. Also on hand were Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, Assessor Jarrod K. Longman, City Councilman Louis Tamporello Jr., employees, relatives and friends. Two special guests, third and fourth from the left in the back row, were Chris and Bruce Dodson, who live in Australia and were visiting friends here.