Pellerin recognized for 15 years of service

Thu, 2016-09-29 11:42

Lisa Pellerin joined M C Bank in September 2001. Her title is commercial loan administrative assistant at M C Bank’s main office. Pictured from left, presenting her 15 year service award, are Jeremy Callais, executive VP/CFO; Larry J. Callais, president and CEO; Pellerin; and Harold Smith Jr., VP/ commercial loans. M C Bank has full-service banking locations in Morgan City, Amelia, Bayou Vista, Lafayette and Youngsville.

