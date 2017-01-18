New Chamber of Commerce member

The newest St. Mary Chamber of Commerce member is Labco Batteries.They are now open at 7200 Highway 182 East in Morgan City. Labco is a locally owned and operated battery supply store offering automotive, marine, industrial, lawn and golf batteries. Labco Batteries was founded by owner, Lee Babin and is operated by their general manager, Luis Perez. Babin has been in business in our area for over 30 years, and Luis is a bilingual resident of Patterson for over 15 years. The store hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and the store also operates on an on-call basis. The number is 985-354-6323. Shown are Babin, left; Donna F. Meyer, chamber president; and Peres.