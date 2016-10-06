Innovative service award for Conrad

Conrad Industries Inc. of Morgan City is the 2016 recipient of Keep Louisiana Beautiful "Most Innovative Program Award" for refurbishing R. J. Marcell Memorial Boat Ramp (St. Mary Parish Council) , under Amelia Bridge on La 182. Shown are, from left: Robert A. Sampey III, Conrad's general manager/Morgan City; Didi Battle, KSMB Board chair; Scott J. Theriot, Conrad's executive vice president/chief operating officer; Stephanie Ledet, Conrad's HSE technician/KSMB Board member; Toby Wise, Conrad's safety and environmental manager; Lea Hartman-Hebert, KSMB Board member; and Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, KSMB project director. KLB honors groups and individuals whose exemplary efforts help to keep our state beautiful. Winners, in seven categories, were awarded the distinction of “Everyday Hero” and were recognized at KLB’s State Conference Awards Banquet on Sept. 28 in Baton Rouge.