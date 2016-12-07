Home / News

Honored for service

Wed, 2016-12-07 11:32

M C Bank celebrates its employee anniversaries in five-year intervals. Pictured are M C Bank officers congratulating Sharon Span on her 10 years of service to the financial institution. Shown from left: Phylis Cook, VP/operations; Larry J. Callais, President/CEO; Sharon Span, Colonial Plaza CSR, and Melonia Giroir, AVP/Colonial Plaza Branch officer. M C Bank has full-service branches in Morgan City, Amelia, Bayou Vista, Lafayette and Youngsville.

