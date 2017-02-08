Heart health awarness

Submitted Photo

Did you know that 85 percent of heart damage occurs within the first two hours of a heart attack? It is important to recognize the early symptoms such as chest pressure, pain that travels down one or both arms, shortness of breath, nausea, back pain and fatigue. If recognized in time, theses symptoms can be treated before the heart is damaged. To kick off Heart Healthy month, employees at Teche Regional Medical Center wore special shirts to show their support and promote the importance of taking the necessary steps to ensure heart health.