D.a.T. raises $6,000 for Wounded Warriors
Greg Green and friends arrived in Louisiana on Sept. 6 and entered into a whirlwind of Cajun adventures featuring a “meet and greet” with the winner and guests and a full on dose of the best activities Louisiana has to offer including alligator hunting (with special assistance of Morgan City locals Jake Breax and Terry Anslum), crabbing, red fishing, frogging, catfish hoop nets and bayou boat tours. A private jiu-jitsu lesson from three-time World Champion UFC Legend Royce Gracie, D.a.T. Sauce recipes and Cajun culinary specialties were provided by Chef Kern.
Staff Report
Scott Green, co-owner of Morgan City company D.a.T. Sauce LLC, auctioned off an exclusive, once in a lifetime Louisiana experience on approximately 20,000 acres of scenic Louisiana bayou waters, swamps and marshes to raise $6,000 for R & DA’s Military Assistance Program for Wounded Warriors.
The highest bidder, along with three guests, had the opportunity to come to Louisiana and spend several days alligator hunting, fishing, enjoying live entertainment and fine Louisiana cuisine, and doing what Scott Green calls “Cajun stuff."
The online auction ended on July 15, with the winning bid going to Sandra Green (no relation to Scott Green) of Atlanta, who bid on the auction to surprise her The entire experience was filmed for the winner by award-winning producer and Patterson resident William Gil.
