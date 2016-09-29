B&G acquires Lafayette-area Taco Bells

B&G Food Enterprises, LLC, a franchisee of Taco Bell, has acquired nine Taco Bell restaurants from Taco Bell Corporate in the Lafayette area. B&G Foods assumed operations of these stores Aug. 31.

In announcing the acquisition, Greg Hamer Sr., CEO of B&G, commented that upon founding the company with his wife 34 years ago, they never imagined one day operating over 100 restaurants.

While he admits “it became a goal some years ago, this acquisition has made it a reality, it has been quite a ride leaving the oilfield service business in 1982 with the last down turn in that industry and diversifying into something new. Fortunately the good Lord led us to a fantastic brand.

"Taco Bell has continued to provide great Mexican inspired food to America, and we at B&G are proud to have been able to do so in the markets we serve. This acquisition increases the number of Taco Bells that B&G operates to 104 restaurants of which 58 of those are located in Louisiana. It has been our good fortune to have been able to bring Taco Bell’s great food to so many Louisiana residents.

"It could not have happened without the dedicated team members that operate our restaurants and strive everyday to make every customer visit enjoyable.”

B&G was founded in 1982 by Brenda and Greg Hamer and opened its first Taco Bell in Morgan City. Over the years, B&G has grown to become the 92nd largest restaurant franchisee in the United States and the largest Taco Bell operator in Louisiana.

B&G employs over 2,400 employees with their Restaurant Support Center and Administrative offices are located in Morgan City. B&G is a family owned and operated franchise based in Louisiana with operations in Texas (primarily in the Houston market) and in southern Mississippi as well.