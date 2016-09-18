(Updated) Stephensville man identified as deceased hit-and-run victim; police investigating incident

Morgan City police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man whom police say may have been struck Sunday morning in the roadway on La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street.

The deceased was identified as Daryl Pichaff, 64, of Stephensville.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Morgan City police responded to a call of a person found in the roadway on La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street. Officers discovered that the victim, Pichaff, may have been struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.