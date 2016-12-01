(Updated) Deputies searching for suspects, vehicle in alleged Bayou Vista armed robbery

Investigators are following multiple leads in a Thursday armed robbery in the parking lot of Cash Magic Casino in Bayou Vista, during which a male suspect allegedly demanded money from a victim and fired a gun during the incident, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release. No one was injured in the shooting, the release said.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gun fire heard in the parking lot of the Cash Magic Casino on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Deputies spoke with several witnesses as well as a male victim and learned that the victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies developed information that a male suspect fled the parking lot on foot and a female suspect drove away from the business in a white SUV. Deputies immediately began a search of the area, the release said.

School resource officers were dispatched to Bayou Vista Elementary to ensure the safety of students and staff. Residents and businesses were alerted through media and the sheriff’s office special alert system.

Detectives continuing the investigation collected evidence that the male suspect approached the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint. During the encounter, the suspect fired the weapon.

At 1:35 p.m., a dispatcher received a call from a business on Belleview Street reporting a suspicious male subject. Deputies searched the area. However, they were unable to make contact with the subject, the release said.

Over the course of the day, detectives identified and spoke with several persons of interest in the area and are continuing to follow multiple leads. The investigation is ongoing.

“I appreciate the assistance and cooperation provided by the Bayou Vista community," Sheriff Mark Hebert said. "Thank you for your confidence in our deputies as we continue to investigate the incident. Additional patrol units and other resources have been assigned to Bayou Vista. I ask that you please remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.”

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.