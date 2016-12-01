(Updated) Deputies searching for reported armed robbery suspects, vehicle

Deputies are searching the Bayou Vista area for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Cash Magic Casino on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

One victim has been identified, but no injuries have been reported.

The suspects are described as a black male and a white female. According to early reports from the scene, the male is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage face mask, and blue sweatpants.

The female is described as having a gold tooth or teeth, long dreadlocks worn in a bun, facial piercings, and eye glasses. The suspects may be traveling in a white or light colored Chevrolet Trailblazer.

School resource officers responded to Bayou Vista Elementary to ensure the security of students and staff.

If you see something suspicious, contact 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622. This information is subject to change as the investigation progresses, the release said.