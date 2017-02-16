Suspect sought for attempted murder of Franklin officer

Franklin police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for the attempted murder of an officer stemming from a November incident, a news release said.

Travis Boatman is wanted on the charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension and resisting an officer with force and violence.

On Nov. 26, 2016, officers allegedly observed a suspicious person looking through the window of a vehicle parked in the yard of a home on Sixth Street. Upon approaching the person, officers observed two people inside of the vehicle. Officers allegedly observed cash and drugs on the lap of the driver, identified as Boatman, lap.

As officers approached the driver’s side, Boatman allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and began backing up almost striking officers who were giving commands to stop. Boatman allegedly drove from the residence at a high rate of speed. Officers were later informed that Boatman has a suspended driver’s license.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Travis Boatman, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.