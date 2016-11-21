Sheriff investigating missing boat

Authorities are investigating a Saturday boat theft that occurred south of Berwick, according to a news release.;

On Sunday, the St. Mary Parish Office responded to a report of the theft of a boat from Banana Pass in Sweet Bay Lake south of Berwick. The Marine Division detective assigned to the case determined that the boat disappeared from a camp sometime between 4:30 am Saturday and noon that same day.

The boat is described as a “dead grass green” 19-foot long V-shaped homemade aluminum boat with a welded on 17-gallon gas tank. The boat has a 35-horsepower Gator Tail motor. The inside front of the boat has pink paint smeared on it.

The boat also has numerous stickers on it. They are:

- Back Water Bandicoots and Bone Collector stickers on the rear

- Pink and green Toxic Bow Fishing stickers on the gas tank

- A red and white This Boat Don’t Run on Thank Yous’ sticker on the gas tank

- A pink Toxic Bow Fishing sticker on the motor

Multiple items in the boat were also reported stolen. Among the items are a deep cycle marine battery, bilge pump, two homemade deer stands, life jackets, 2 camouflage Fog Togg slicker suits, and a flare gun.