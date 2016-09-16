Radio logs for Sept. 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Sept. 15
5:36 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Utilities.
6:27 a.m. McDermott and Lake Palourde drives; Suspicious subject.
7:28 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.
7:32 a.m. Lakewood Drive; Crash.
7:40 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
7:44 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Lost property.
8:08 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
8:27 a.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
8:42 a.m. Cedar Street; Suspicious subject.
9:08 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic Complaint.
10:03 a.m. 7400 La. 182; Narcotics complaint.
12:12 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
12:27 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
2:03 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.
3:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:08 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Crash.
3:20 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
4:14 p.m. Bush Street and Federal Avenue; Crash.
4:34 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Suspicious subject.
4:46 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
4:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:22 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
8:17 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Officer stand by.
10:29 p.m. Headland and Short streets; Loud music.
10:36 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
Friday, Sept. 16
2:25 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.
4:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
- Log in to post comments