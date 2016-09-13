Radio logs for Sept. 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 12
5:05 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
6:24 a.m. 1000 block of McDermott Street; Traffic complaint.
8:21 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Burglary.
8:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
11:24 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
11:56 a.m. Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
12:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Vandalism.
1:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Civil matter.
1:10 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:11 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
1:19 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic complaint.
1:50 p.m. First Street and Railroad Avenue; Crash.
2:41 p.m. Hickory Street and Veterans Boulevard; Crash.
2:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.
3:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Welfare concern.
5:02 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
5:30 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Removal of subjects.
5:42 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
6:17 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.
7:44 p.m. 1300 block of Lakewood Drive; Phone harassment.
9:42 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.
10:27 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
10:40 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
10:40 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.
10:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
12:30 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.
1:14 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Suspicious person.
1:21 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
