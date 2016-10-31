Radio logs for Oct. 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Oct. 28
6:34 a.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Traffic stop/arrest.
8:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
8:46 a.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Crash.
8:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:05 a.m. Maple Street; Animal complaint.
9:07 a.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Crash.
9:54 a.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Traffic stop/arrest.
10:46 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Traffic stop/arrest.
12:12 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Alarm.
2:55 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
3:02 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Traffic complaint.
3:15 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:32 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Civil matter.
4:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:38 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Officer stand by.
7:14 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
7:46 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Found property.
8:05 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
9:35 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Disturbance.
10:05 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Welfare concern.
11:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
Saturday, Oct. 29
12:23 a.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.
1:10 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Frequent patrols.
1:16 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.
1:54 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Frequent patrols.
7:47 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:47 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.
8:26 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
8:26 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Loud noise.
9:31 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
11:27 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
11:40 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Abandoned property.
12:22 p.m. Headland Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
12:22 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:30 p.m. Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
2:42 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Theft.
3:16 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
3:28 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Assault.
4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.
4:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:46 p.m. Lawrence Park; Suspicious subject.
6:04 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
6:15 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
6:21 p.m. Wren Street; Loud music.
8:43 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:10 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
11:40 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; 911 hang up call.
Sunday, Oct. 30
12:52 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud noise.
1:23 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:11 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical.
3:34 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:36 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Officer stand by
9:04 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.
10:54 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Welfare concern.
11:08 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
11:14 a.m. La. 182; Assistance.
11:52 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.
2:47 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3 p.m. Justa Street; Traffic complaint.
4:23 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
5:56 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
6:17 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
7:44 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:20 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. 100 block of Ann Street; Suspicious person.
9:32 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:39 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.
10:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.
Monday, Oct. 31
12:12 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
2:17 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.
- Log in to post comments