Radio logs for March 2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, March 1
5:24 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
6:20 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
6:37 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
8:03 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
8:09 a.m. 1000 block of Idaho Street; Arrest.
10:10 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
10:43 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
10:58 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.
11:01 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint
11:10 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.
12:04 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.
1:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Drive; Alarm.
1:40 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
2:16 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:26 p.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.
2:44 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
3:01 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.
3:47 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Civil matter.
3:57 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
4:16 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Crash.
4:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.
5:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Officer stand by.
8:03 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.
9:27 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
9:53 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:27 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
10:49 p.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.
Thursday, March 2
2:19 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious activity.
- Log in to post comments