Radio logs for March 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, March 1

5:24 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

6:20 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

6:37 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:03 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

8:09 a.m. 1000 block of Idaho Street; Arrest.

10:10 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

10:43 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

10:58 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.

11:01 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint

11:10 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.

12:04 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.

1:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Drive; Alarm.

1:40 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

2:16 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:26 p.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.

2:44 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

3:01 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

3:47 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Civil matter.

3:57 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

4:16 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Crash.

4:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Officer stand by.

8:03 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.

9:27 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

9:53 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:27 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

10:49 p.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.

Thursday, March 2

2:19 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious activity.