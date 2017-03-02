Radio logs for March 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

8:33 a.m. Short Street; Theft.

9:13 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

9:22 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.

9:40 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Animal complaint.

9:47 a.m. Kimberly and Jennie drives; Extra patrols.

11:01 a.m. Marquis Manor; Juvenile complaint.

12:46 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

2:02 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

2:15 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Medical.

2:38 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Crash.

4:36 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Traffic complaint.

5:04 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

6:51 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:50 p.m. 5000 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

8:27 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

10:15 p.m. Belanger and Sixth streets; Suspicious vehicle.

11:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

12:26 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Loud noise.

12:32 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1:34 a.m. Front Street; Suspicious person.

3:23 a.m. Wytchwood Drive near Walnut Drive; Patrol request.

4:12 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Loud noise.