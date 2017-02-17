Radio logs for Feb. 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 16

8:13 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Removal of subject.

8:14 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:39 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

11:27 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:54 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

12:05 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Animal.

2:11 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Medical.

2:20 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

2:21 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:47 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

3:06 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Frequent patrols.

4:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

5 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Loud music.

5:14 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

5:56 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Complaint.

5:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:33 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Crash.

7:17 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Arrest.

9:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:42 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Feb. 17

1:57 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

2:28 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:40 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

5:03 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.