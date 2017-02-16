Radio logs for Feb. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

6:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:54 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

10:20 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

10:25 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.

11:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:34 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

11:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Fire.

12:44 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

1:53 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

4:10 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Criminal damage to property.

4:20 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal.

4:59 p.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

5:02 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Officer stand by.

5:13 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Medical.

5:28 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

5:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle St; Medical.

6:43 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.

7:08 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.

7:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:36 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.

8:55 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Arrest.

10:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:42 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Medical.

11:34 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

Thursday, Feb. 16

1:13 a.m. La. 182; Arrest.