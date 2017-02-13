Radio logs for Feb. 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 10
7:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
8:32 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Accident.
8:56 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Animal.
9:53 a.m. Marquis Manor; Animal.
10:02 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Alarm.
10:48 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Hit and run.
11:13 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
1:11 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
2:19 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Traffic incident.
2:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
2:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
3:28 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Forgery.
3:31 p.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Animal.
4:35 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Street; Traffic incident.
5:04 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
5:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
5:41 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:52 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Removal of subject.
7:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:26 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
8:07 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Traffic incident.
9:22 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
9:42 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
9:48 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.
10:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
11:05 p.m. Aycock Street; Loud music.
Saturday, Feb. 11
12:05 a.m. 2200 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
12:12 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.
12:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:23 a.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues; Arrest.
9:11 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Medical.
10:26 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal.
11:56 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal.
12:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
1:39 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Loud music.
3:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
6:01 p.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Animal complaint.
6:14 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.
6:31 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
6:59 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.
8:18 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Juvenile problems.
9:08 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.
9:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:41 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Warrant.
Sunday, Feb. 12
12:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:08 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
1:16 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:52 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
6:47 a.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
9:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.
9:37 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
10:14 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.
10:39 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
12:20 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
2:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
3:54 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical.
5:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:21 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
6:45 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:10 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Warrant.
7:40 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Complaint.
7:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Utility.
7:46 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Medical.
7:59 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.
9:28 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Burglary.
10:29 p.m. Barrow Street; Complaint.
10:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.
Monday, Feb. 13
3:48 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
- Log in to post comments