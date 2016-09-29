Police Reports 9-29-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Dontreal R. Merritt, 32, of 1426 Live Oak St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 9:23 a.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a drug court status conference. Bail is set at $100,000.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight at a location in the 7000 block of La. 182 in Centerville Tuesday at 1:24 p.m.. During the course of the investigation, deputies spoke with several subjects and reportedly found evidence that they were all involved in a physical altercation.

Arrested were:

Markeisha Hamilton, 22, of 1404 A Hospital Avenue, Franklin, on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and warrants charging him with failure to comply with the terms of probation and failure to appear on a charge of theft of goods.

Charged with disturbing the peace by fighting were Joy Hamilton, 43, of 1404-A Hospital Avenue, Franklin; Chalon Poole, 32, of Orange Street, Morgan City; Stephanie Joseph, 50, of 206 Mallard St., Morgan City; and Heather Hamilton, 19, of 206 Mallard St., Morgan City.

No bail is set for M. Hamilton. J. Hamilton, Poole, Joseph, and H. Hamilton were released on summons.

Russell Richard Jr., 49, of 224 Collins St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:01 p.m. on a Baldwin warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm. No bail was set.

Shearron R. Kingsley, 30, of 805 Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal neglect of family and held on $3,197 bond.

Bernard Davis Sr., 47, of 213 Picket Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:13 p.m. on a warrant charging him with burglary of an inhabited dwelling. No bond was set.

Narcotics Section agents arrested Jovan Clark, 35, of 168 Friendship Alley, Amelia, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer, possession of synthetic marijuana and abuse of toxic vapors.

Melvin Thibodeaux, 47, of 1423 James St., Morgan City, was arrested at the same time on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious subject who appeared to be in an intoxicated state on Friendship Alley in Amelia. Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section also responded to the complaint. Deputies and detectives reportedly encountered two male subjects. One of the subjects, later identified as Thibodeaux, was lying on the ground. The other subject was walking in the roadway. As detectives approached, Thibodeaux reportedly got up and discarded an item. The other subject, later identified as Clark, fled from detectives on foot after being ordered to stop several times. Both Clark and Thibodeaux were detained pending further investigation. Detectives reportedly located the item discarded by Thibodeaux and found that it was a glass pipe containing copper wool that is suspected of being used to smoke illegal substances. Detectives reportedly received consent to search Clark and found a small bag of synthetic marijuana. Thibodeaux was released on a summons. Clark was released on a $3,000 bond.

Gregory S. Free, 32, of 1701 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 7:04 p.m. on a warrant charging him with monetary instrument abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Donald R. Brown Jr., 32, of 504 Sixth St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:14 p.m. on charges of monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule IV (tramadol) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Morris Jr., 17, of 308½ Talbot St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:14 pm on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

Jim Watson, 37, of 504 Sixth St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:14 on charges of possession of Schedule IV (tramadol), possession of Schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule I (methamphetamine).

Brown, Morris and Watson were all held with no bond set.

Chief Sabria McGuire reported that Franklin Police and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a Seventh Street residence Wednesday and made two arrests.

Nettie Willis, 25, of Canal Drive, Franklin, was charged with disturbing the peace and released on $250 bond.

Claude Colbert III, 43, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and keeping a disorderly place. He was released on $3,750 bond.