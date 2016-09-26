Police Reports 9-26-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tyrone Alexander Jr., 17, of Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:34 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Alexander was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Michael Pellicer, 39, of Magnolia Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia- first offense, criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force or violence and battery on police officer. Pellicer was processed, booked and held with no bond set.

Lionel Bonin Jr. 47, of Hamm Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery and simple battery. Bonin was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Wayneshia Shaw, 25, of Mary Garret Lane, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 2:20 a.m. and charged with theft. Shaw was also arrested on a warrant for Baldwin City Court for failure to appear on traffic violations. Shaw was booked, processed and released to Baldwin Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Alexander O. Mallo, 27, of Yukon, Okla., was arrested Thursday at 2:34 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, driving left of center, no driver’s license and failure to transfer title. Mallo was released on a $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Brown, Sr., 57, of 403 Clarke Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 10:42 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace. No bail was set.

Ciara Percle, 30, of 1501 North First St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 12:28 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Percle was released on a summons to appear in court.

John Lyons, 51, of 701 Trowbridge St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:29 p.m. and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Cyrilla Lyons, 51, of 701 Trowbridge St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:47 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II. No bail was set.

Lindsey M. Phillips, 32, of Bourg, was arrested Friday at 6:45 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension. Bail was set at $2,500.

Anthony C. Manuel, 48, of 723 Kent St., Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 8:02 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $9,192.

Brett Givens, 25, of 127 Emy’s Lane, Lot #57, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 1:54 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Brandon Guidry, 31, of 142 Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 10:51 a.m. and charged with no insurance and child passenger restraint violation. Guidry was released on summons to appear in court.

Dayna Breaux, 37, of 7175 Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:13 a.m. and charged with issuing worthless checks. No bail was set.

Deron Bourgeois, 34, of 142 Caesar Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:06 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $15,745.

Lisa Guerrero, 34, of Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and charged with failure to report an accident, no insurance and expired driver’s license. Guerrero was released on a summons to appear in court.

Michael Gonzales, 28, of 1000 Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 10:00 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass, two counts of resisting an officer, disturbing the peace and a failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property. No bail was set.

Kerri Comeaux, 41, of 124 Charenton Road, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 10:35 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Cheryl Jones, 57, of 407 Broussard St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 12:46 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Leroy Davis, III, 25, of 415 Adams St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 11:27 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21. Bail was set at $2,500.