Police Reports 9-2-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Christopher C. Adams, 42, of 2621 Sixth St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 11:40 a.m. on warrants charging him with failure to appear for a drug court conference and failure to comply with the terms of drug court. Bond was set at $100,000.

Hailey McDaniel, 17, of 177 Katy Bridge Approach Road, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 1:41 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and released on $500 bond.

Brandon Davis, 38, of 1201 Willow St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 1:02 p.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on charges of DWI, driving under suspension and criminal damage to property. No bond was set.

Joseph Howard Jr., 44, of 1005 West Third St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:15 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and released on $500 bond.

Moses Marks Jr., 55, of 217 Kemper Road, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:15 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of driving under suspension and speeding. No bond was set.

Kennedy Breaux, 50, of 109 James St., Siracusaville, was arrested Thursday at 8:17 p.m. on a warrant charging him with probation violation and held with no bond set.

David Rattray, 55, of 1098 Stephensville Road, Stephensville, was arrested Thursday at 10:13 p.m. on charges of DWI and careless operation. No bond was set.

Narcotics Division agents arrested Kadeem Johnson, 26, of 248 Texas St., Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 5:18 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and violation of a drug free zone.

Natlie Legnon, 27, of 248 Texas St., Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 5:18 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and violation of a drug free zone.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Johnson and Legnon’s residence with the assistance of patrol deputies and officers of the Berwick Police Department. Several small children at the residence were released to a family member prior to the investigation. During the course of the search, detectives reportedly located marijuana and items of drug-related paraphernalia. The residence is located directly across from Berwick Elementary School. No bonds were set.