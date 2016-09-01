Police Reports 9-1-16

Sept. 1 reports

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Damien Landry, 29, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. and charged with second degree battery and a parole violation. Landry was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Todd Stovall, 32, of Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:37 a.m. and charged with illegal possession of stolen property. Stovall was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Adam Miller, 37, of 2426 La. 182, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 5:39 a.m. and charged with, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of Schedule IV narcotics. No bail was set.

Malcomb Williams, 17, of 403 Broussard St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 9:03 a.m. and charged with criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Williams was transported to the parish jail for booking and was later released.

Raven Burise, 25, of 508 Park St., Apt 5, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. and charged with issuing worthless checks. Burise was released on a summons to appear in court.

Tiffany Randolph, 27, of 131 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:50 a.m. and charged with failing to appear to court on the charge of principal to distribution of synthetic cannabinoids. No bail was set.

August 31 reports

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Mark Rentrop, 24, of Assumption, was arrested Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on charges of possession of meth, violation of a drug free zone, illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Jordan Vidos, 24, of 1124 Fourth St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and a St Mary Parish warrant for failing to appear to court on charges of no driver’s license. No bond was set.

Quandon Favors, 28, of 1621 Tournament Blvd., Apt 21, Berwick, was arrested Tuesday andcharged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bond was set.

Terrel Irving, 18, of 315 Garber St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bond was set.

Kurwin Webb, 22, of 1041 Grace St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Jeremy Randle, 28, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:02 p.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting and with theft of goods. He was held on a $1,300 bond.