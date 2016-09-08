Police Reports 8-9-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Delvin Darby, 23, of Franklin, was additionally charged with aggravated battery Wednesday at 10:36 a.m. Darby remains incarcerated.

Therold James, 32, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged with criminal damage to property Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. James remains incarcerated.

Crystal M. Comeaux, 37, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 3:42 p.m. and charged for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, expired license plate and no insurance. No bail was set.

Cory Pierce, 29, of 133 Shady Grove Drive, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 3:52 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs. Pierce was released on a $750 bond.

Luis E. Corrales, 32, of 112 Hotard Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 2:12 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Eulalia McCoy, 21, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension. No bail was set.

Emery J. Lassere, 53, of Vacherie, was arrested Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of Klonopin and disturbing the peace. No bail was set.

Samantha Ledom, 24, of 408 Darlene St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:06 p.m. and charged with headlights required, no driver’s license, no proof of registration, no proof of insurance, switched license plate and a warrant for failure to appear for a violation notice for animals at large. No bail was set.

Tonetta Vining, 50, of 2019 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:27 p.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Vining was released on a summons to appear in court.

Floyd Vining, 54, of 2019 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:27 p.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Vining was released on a summons to appear in court.

Gregory L. Clavelle Jr., 29, of 425 Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 1:34 a.m. and charged with speeding, no insurance, driving with a suspended license and a warrant from Iberia Parish for failure to appear on the charge of failure to return a leased moveable. No bail was set.

Tori L. Davis, 32, of 226 Mitchell St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:07 a.m. and charged with theft. Davis was released on a $1,000 bond.