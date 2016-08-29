Police Reports 8-29-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Martin Robertson, 29, of Glencoe, was arrested Friday at 7:40 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension. He was released on a summons to appear in court.

Allegra Ackerman, 35, of 726 Parish Road 131, Centerville, was arrested Friday at 1:22 p.m. on the charge of unauthorized use of an access card. No bail was set.

Kelly Kendall, 25, of Tickfaw, was arrested Friday at 3:27 p.m. for failing to appear to court on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. No bail was set.

Jessica Everage, 35, of 2485 Unit #19 River Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 9:53 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. Bail was set at $250.

Yakendra Wallace, 26, of 109 Guzzette Drive, Berwick, was arrested Friday at 9:53 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. She was later released on a $250 bail.

Henry Wayne Truelove, 31, of 132 Grey Eagle Road #1, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 1:29 p.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, license plate switched, driving under suspension, no vehicle insurance and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle. Bail was set at $2500.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Randy Mitchell, 38, of Center Street, New Iberia, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to appear for non-support and for improper supervision of a minor. He was transported to the parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Nathaniel Paul, 24, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday and charged with a parole violation. Paul was held with no bond set.

Ananesia Jones, 18, of Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:20 a.m. and charged with theft of goods. Jones was released on a $1,000 bond.

Chad Couvillier, 43, of Florida Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:16 p.m. for the charge of illegal possession of stolen things. Couvillier was also arrested for failure to appear for a review hearing and failure to appear for child support. Couvillier was held with no bond set.

Jermaine Small, 36, of Nora Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:47 p.m. for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery on a juvenile. Small was released on a $1,000 bond.

Antoinette Perro-Johnson, 35, was arrested Saturday at 5:47 p.m. for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Perro-Johnson was released on a $1,000 bond.

Nicholas Bishop, 19, of Third Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 4:56 p.m. for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated assault. Bishop was held on a $608 cash bond.