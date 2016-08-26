Police Reports 8-26-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Kayla Williams, 28, of 1804 N. Street, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on charges of no insurance, no driver’s license, stop and yield sign violations and no proof of registration. She was released on a summons.

Kaitlyn N. Miller, 17, of 138 Rizzo St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 11:48 a.m. on a charge of simple battery and released on $500 bond.

Devonte Carter, 23, of 69½ Lee St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:04 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of suspended license. Bond is set at $500.

Amvar Reyes-Machado, 31, of Amelia, was arrested Wednesday at 10:18 p.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation. And held with no bond set.

Lucas J. Lang, 28, of Pierre Part, was arrested Thursday at 2:29 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of theft of goods and was released after completing his sentence.

Earl L. Perro, 35, of 208 Cleveland St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on a warrant charging him with probation violation and held with no bond set.

John F. Verdin Jr., 63, of 204 Kathleen St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 2:18 p.m. on a St. Charles Parish warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery and held with no bond set.

Franklin D. Pearce III, 31, of 3817 Phar St., Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 10:50 a.m. on failure to appear warrants on charges of criminal neglect of family, possession of Schedule IV and I drubs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond is set.

Narcotics Division agents arrested Leonard Aucoin, 38, of 2090 River Road, Berwick, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bond was set.

Phyllis Dontay, 62, of 2090 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 7:39 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Toney Thibodeaux Jr., 34, of Des Allemands, was arrested Wednesday at 7:47 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Schedule III and IV drugs. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Darien Haskins, 36, of B Street, Franklin, Wednesday at 9:42 p.m. on a Third Ward Court warrant charging him with failure to appear on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. He was held on $368 bond.

Abriana Lanceslin, 25, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:19 p.m. on warrants charging her with simple battery, criminal trespassing and simple criminal damage to property and released to appear in court.

Michael Payton, 28, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:44 p.m. on district court failure to appear warrants on charges of issuing worthless checks, possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana and distribution of marijuana. No bond was set.

Terrell Jackson, 26, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:44 p.m. on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and a district court warrant charging him with failure to appear on charges of second offense possession of marijuana. No bond was set.

Martranique Payton, 20, of Caffery Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:13 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace and released on $250 bond.

Crystalyn Edmond, 25, of Bayouview Drive, Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 7:31 p.m. on a charge of theft and released on $1,000 bond.

Christopher Hines, 35, of Fournier Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:10 p.m. on a charge of DWI and district court warrants charging him with failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family. No bond was set.