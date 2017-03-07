Home / News

Police Reports 3-7-17

Tue, 2017-03-07 10:03

Franklin Police Department Chief Sabria McGuire made the following arrests:
David Provost, 30, of Darce Lane, Franklin, was arrested on March 6 at 5:57 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple assault. Provost was released on a $1,000 bond.
Joseph Thibodaux, 19, of West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested on March 6 at 9:04 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of no driver’s license. Thibodaux was also arrested on warrants for Sixth Ward City Court for failure to appear for traffic violations. Thibodaux was released on a $798 bond.

