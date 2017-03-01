Police Reports 3-1-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Joshalyn Charles, 20, of 121 Barone St., Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 9:49 a.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. No bond was set.

Shawn Verdin, 40, of Schriever, was arrested Monday at 12:47 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and was released on $500 bond.

Bobby Davis, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested Monday at 2:28 pm. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and suspended license. He was released on $500 bond.

Taylor Uriegas, 20, of Kaplan, was arrested Monday at 2:29 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of stop sign violation, no driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear. Uriegas was released on $335 bond.

Matthew Strubb, 19, of 1803 Canal Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:17 a.m. on a charge of theft of goods and released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Keenan Larry, 31, of Joe White Street, Charenton, Monday at 10:03 a.m. on charges of felony theft and forgery. He was released on $2,500 bond.