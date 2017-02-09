Police Reports 2-9-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jeremy Troy Rideaux, 29, of 504 Sixth St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:44 p.m. on warrants charging him with failure to notify law enforcement of address change and failure to obtain a special identification card as a sex offender. No bond was set.

Quincy Coleman, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday at 6:29 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court and was released on $329 bond.

Jovan Mosley, 36, of Gibson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failing to appear to court on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and a warrant on charges of driving left of center, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension and resisting an officer. No bond was set.

Chaz Rebardi, 22, of 140 Mill Road, Lot 51, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:47 p.m. on a warrant charging him with hit and run and was released on a summons.

Bridget Dierra Deshelle Jackson, 25, of 124 Welch Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:19 a.m. on charges of improper lane use, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, diazepam and promethazine with intent to distribute, and Clonidine with intent to distribute. No bond was set.

Also arrested was Ylizabeth Joi Jackson, 21 of 403 Robinson St., Franklin, Wednesday at 4:34 a.m. on charges of possession of diazepam with the intent to distribute, possession of promethazine with the intent to distribute and possession of Clonidine with intent to distribute. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported that officers responded to a fight complaint Monday on Robertson Street. Upon arrival it was reportedly learned that Kenneth Smith, Allen Brown, and another male subject identified as Jeremy Rideaux, were involved in a physical altercation. Smith allegedly struck Rideaux with a metal chair. Rideaux was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital by Acadian Ambulance for medical treatment. Rideaux allegedly struck Brown with a pipe. Brown refused medical attention. Rideaux, 29, of Sixth Street, was charged with aggravated battery and remains incarcerated.