Police Reports 2-23-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Ryan Schwartz, 21, of 2212-A Main St., Patterson was arrested Tuesday at 6:43 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and was released on a summons.

Kenneth Francis, 41, of 140 Mill Road, Lot 46, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 4:24 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to provide notification as a sex offender or child predator and was released on $1,500 bond.

Valerie Navy, 28, of 269 Verdun Lane, Lot 1, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace by fighting and released on a summons.

Florian Metrejean, 46, of Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. on a warrant on charges of theft of goods and driving under suspension and was released on a summons.

Melvin Thibodeaux, 47, of 1423 James St., Siracusa, was arrested Tuesday at 10:13 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of DWI and held with no bond set.

Kenneth Blair, 58, of 3210 Vine Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 3 a.m. on charges of DWI, speeding and improper lane use. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Blayde D. Viator, 17, of 106 Watson St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:14 a.m. on a charge of simple battery and held on $2,500 bond.

John W. Daniel, 52, of Lake Charles, was arrested Wednesday at 1:22 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms of probation and held with no bond set.

Joshua D. Bickman Sr., 31, of Houma, was arrested Wednesday at 5:22 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of criminal neglect of family and held on $1,306 bond.

John P. Dehart Jr., 33, of 811 79 Pines Lane, was arrested Wednesday at 5:22 p.m. on two failure to appear warrants on charges of criminal neglect of family and held on $11,802 bond.

Kristyn N. Crochet, 25, of 102 Jeremy Drive, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 5:23 .m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and drug paraphernalia and was released on $1,500 bond.

Tevin Shepherd, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of theft of goods and was held on $5,000 bond.

Kendric Weber, 32, of 164 Canary St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 11:39 p.m. on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription (Robaxin), possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription (Robaxin), possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription (trazadone), possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription (Seroquel) and possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription (Flexeril). No bond was set.

Jimmy Bridges, 51, of 132 Vaughn Lane, Centerville, was arrested Thursday at 1:36 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property. No bond was set.

Gina Deangelis, 49, of 132 Vaughn Lane, Centerville, was arrested Thursday at 1:39 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace. No bond was set.

Narcotics agents arrested Brennan Giandelone, 17, of 521 Tiffany St., Apt. 12, Patterson, Wednesday at 2:27 p.m. on warrant charging him with obstruction of justice. He was released on $1,000 bond.

Jacob Adams, 18, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday at 2:49 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana and released on a summons.

Jasmine Lindsey, 37, of 2713 Shaw St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 4:21 p.m. on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs and released on a summons.

Jonathan Lindsey, 32, of Gibson, was arrested Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. on a charge of failure to signal and a warrant on failure to appear on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, suspended license and improper lane use. Bond was set at $2,750.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Georgette Bush, 29, of Chauvin Drive, Franklin, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m. on a warrant charging her with parole violation. No bond was set.

Matthew Cain, 48, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 10:35 p.m. on a charge of second offense possession of marijuana. No bond was set.