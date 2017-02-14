Police Reports 2-14-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Dylan A. LeBlanc, 23, of 139 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 2:32 p.m. on a leash law violation and was released on a summons.

Leandrea Green, 31, of New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 1:49 p.m. on a warrant charging her with bringing contraband into a jail. No bond was set.

Dicie Fulks, 32, of Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested today at 12:08 a.m. on a charge of DWI, failure to yield and failure to signal. Bond is set at $3,000.

Miranda Topham, 35, of 1311 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested today on a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery – child endangerment. Bond is set at $3,500.

Narcotics Division agents reported the following arrests:

Trent Duhon, 22 ,of 294 Ricohoc Drive, Ricohoc, Monday at 9:35 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, a warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage to property, simple battery and telephone harassment, three warrants for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Also arrested was Erika Verret, 20, of 604 David Drive, Patterson, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

Jayde Adams, 19, of 712 Kelli Drive, Patterson, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eternity Bass, 19, 11 Lincoln Drive, Patterson, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brennan Giandelone, 19, 521 Tiffany Street, Apt 13, Patterson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law and possession of drug paraphernalia

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling Bayou Vista when they observed a stalled vehicle at the intersection of Jupiter Street and La. 182. Detectives made contact with five subjects and reportedly smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, Duhon, then fled on foot and was apprehended. During a search of the vehicle, detectives reportedly located six small bags of marijuana, a partially burnt marijuana cigar, and drug paraphernalia including a grinder, a digital scale, plastic baggies and a Xanax pill in Verret’s purse. The illegal drugs were found within 2,000 feet of a church. Detectives also reportedly found that Duhon was wanted on warrants. Duhon, Verret, Adams, Bass, and Giandelone were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set for Duhon, Adams, Bass or Giandelone. Verret was released on a personal surety bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Horatio Webster, 37, of Mechanic Street, Franklin, Friday at 3:29 p.m. on a charge of violation of a protective order and he was held with no bond set.

Brandon Francis, 28, of Whitney Avenue, Harvey, was arrested Friday at 4:30 p.m. on a warrant charging him with distribution of Schedule I drugs and was held with no bond set.

Lorrie Verrett, 36, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:52 p.m. on a Chitimacha warrant charging him with possession of meth and was transferred to Chitimacha authorities.

D’Juandranique Diggs, 26, of Collie Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:58 p.m. on charges of of unauthorized entry of a place of business, resisting an officer with force, threatening a public official, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language and criminal trespassing. Officers conducted an investigation of Diggs being located at an abandoned business on Third Street. Officers made contact with the property owner who stated no one is allowed on the property. Upon returning to the property, Diggs allegedly approached officers in an aggressive manner yelling and cursing. Officers advised Diggs she was being placed under arrest from trespassing. Diggs began to resist officers. Diggs allegedly threatened the officers and broke an officers’ badge while resisting. Diggs was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Quincy Matthews, 27, of Gum Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:21 p.m. on warrants charging him with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Matthews allegedly entered the victim’s residence and began pulling her hair and punched her. During the altercation, Matthews allegedly broke a cell phone belonging to the victim. Matthews was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Keenze Howard Sr., 51, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:44 p.m. on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and injuring public records. No bond was set.

Mitchell Guilbeau, 22, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:57 a.m. on a charge of violation of a protective order and was held with no bond set.

The following two arrests resulted when officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Second Street and Willow Street. Upon arrival, it was reportedly learned that Hamilton and Ross were engaged in a verbal altercation on the sidewalk. While speaking with the suspects, it was learned that Ross allegedly left a two month-old child at her residence without supervision.

James Hamilton III, 18, of Fourth Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 11:27 a.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace and released on $250 bond.

Stella Ross, 19, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:27 a.m. on charges of disturbing the peace and criminal abandonment. He was held on $750 bond.

Michelle Brown, 45, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:51 p.m. on charges of criminal trespassing, simple battery and simple criminal damage to property and was held on $4,000 bond.