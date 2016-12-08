Police Reports 12-8-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Matthew Batiste, 58, of 738 Oregon St., Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 8:17 p.m. and charged with improper lane usage, general speed law, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I drugs, two counts of possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail was set.

Morrianne Hatcher, 26, of 427 Garber St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 8:17 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I. Hatcher was released on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Ramus Martin, 50, of Metairie, was arrested Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. and charged with issuing worthless checks. Bail was set at $1,000.

Dontrell Lewis, 26, of 236 Robin St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 7:31 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Lewis was released on a summons to appear in court.

Brandon Durkins, 26, of 207 Mallard Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. and charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, no proof of registration in vehicle, switched license plate and failure to appear on seatbelt violations and no driver’s license. No bail was set.

Lionel Jones, 34, of Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday at 4:51 a.m. and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license. Jones was released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Cheryl Davis, 49, of Josephine Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:37 p.m. and charged with aggravated battery. Davis was booked, processed and released on a $5,000 bond.