Police Reports 12-6-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrest:

Paige N. Mabe, 28, of 2747 Fourth St., Berwick, was arrested Monday at 2:33 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs. She was later released on a $2,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrest:

Edward Campbell, 36, of 512 Leo Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 9:39 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of Schedule II and three counts of possession of Schedule IV. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Clarence Reed, 33, of Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:43 p.m. and charged with sexual battery. Reed was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Wendy Kolder, 36, of Chitimacha Loop, Charenton, was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft. She was transported to the parish jail.